LANCASTER, PA. (WHTM) — The City Of Lancaster rededicated and reopened a park that has been undergoing renovations over the last few months.

Binns Park located on North Queen Street was rededicated on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The park has been restored to its original condition, as well as adding new landscaping, new steel members on the park’s stage, and a majority of the plants restored.

The signature fountain at the center of the park has also been restored, allowing those young and old to enjoy it.

Mayor Danene Sorace, as well as members of the Binns family, were all in attendance and cut the ribbon, officially reopening the park.

The park features a new dancing fountain

Crowds gathered for the redecation ceremony of Binns Park

Members of the Binns Family cutting the ribbon

Mayor Sorace speaking about the renovations.

The cost of the project was just under $650,000 according to the City of Lancaster’s website.