LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster City Police Mounted Unit will be saying goodbye to two of its long-time horses, Liam and Ozzy.

The unit says Liam will be retiring after more than 18 years of service and Ozzy will step aside after more than 14 years of service at the ages of 23 and 24 respectively.

Liam and Ozzy are said to be a “bonded pair” and the two will retire on a Lancaster County farm in early May.

Both horses will be honored during a party at the Mounted Unit Stables within Long’s Park at 1441 Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster. The event will be rain or shine with coffee and refreshments.

The unit’s newest horse Angus will also be introduced to the public after training since November.