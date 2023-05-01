LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — After over a decade of service to the City of Lancaster, Police horses Liam and Ozzy are retiring.

The Lancaster City Police Department gave the 23 and 24-year-old mounted horses a special send-off on Saturday, April 29. Liam has been serving for 18 years while Ozzy served for 14.

The two horse share a special bond, so it is only fitting they spend their retirement together on a farm in Southern Lancaster County.

“Being able to retire these two guys together to the same farm is a huge relief for us as riders, for the unit in general. Because we know we don’t have to worry about them, we know they’re going to be together,” Officer Scott McDonald with the Lancaster City Police Department said.

Lancaster City Police officially introduced their newest mount horse named Angus. He has been in training since November 2022.