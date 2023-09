LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to 200 Block of E. Madison St at 12:31 p.m. today for a reported shooting.

Police state that when they arrived they found one victim with no life-threatening injuries.

Police say one person of interest is in custody and they do not believe the public is in danger.

The investigation is ongoing. Lancaster City Bureau of Police is asking anyone with information to contact them at 717-735-3301.