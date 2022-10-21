LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pairing treatment providers with Lancaster County Police is the idea behind a new ride-along partnership that started back in September.

Since that program started, Chris Dreisbach, the CEO of Blueprints for Addiction Recovery, says that they have started a brand new program in Lancaster City.

“We launched a separate program with Lancaster City in order to go out Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m to 11 a.m. to really interact with people experiencing homelessness and substance abuse disorders,” Dreisbach said.

According to Dreisbach, this collaboration is seeing great results.

“This month we started about halfway through September and we were able to make 27 direct connections with 13 direct connections to treatment,” Dreisbach said.

Dreisbach said this gives police an extra tool for responding.

“Law enforcement, in their normal duties, always want to help, but they are often not equipped with the resources to be able to offer that help,” Dreisbach said. “When we have a responder riding along with law enforcement, it enables and empowers that officer to have the ability to make those referrals direct to where those individuals need to go.”