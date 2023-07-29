LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City Police have announced that one of their retired mounts has passed away.

Twenty-four-year-old Duke passed away after being a part of the Lancaster City Police Mounted and K-9 unit for 18 years, according to the Lancaster City Police Mounted and K-9 Units. Duke came to Lancaster in the fall of 2002 from Canada as a three-year-old Amish plow horse before becoming a fully trained police horse in the spring of 2003.

Duke assisted with many large and special events in the city, such as Celebrate Lancaster, Lancaster Pride, 4th of July Fireworks at Long’s Park, and others.

He also visited numerous students and school programs, scout groups, and more.

Duke retired from the force in May of 2021 where he spent time on his retirement farm with his best friend Billy.

The unit says Duke was cremated and his ashes will be returned to the Mounted Unit Stables