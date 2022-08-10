LANCASTER, pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City has announced that many recreational and residential areas within the city are being sprayed on Thursday, Aug.11.

According to a release from the city, the following areas will be sprayed beginning around sunset on Thursday:

E. Clay Street,

N. Reservoir Street

Plum Street

New Street

N. Marshall Street

New Holland Avenue

E. Walnut Street

E. Frederick Street

N. Shippen Street

N. Christian Street

E. James Street

N. Cherry Street Lehigh Avenue

N. Franklin Street

Park Avenue

Ranck Avenue

E. Ross Street

Clark Street

Cottage Avenue,

Jamaica Road

Riverside Avenue

Ranck Mill Road

N. Conestoga Drive

The roads mentioned are for reference and other roads and areas in close proximity may be sprayed as well. The city is asking residents to remain inside while the spray is being conducted, though outside activities may resume 30 minutes after the spray.

There are high populations of adult mosquitoes that may have the West Nile Virus in these areas. Weather conditions and other unexpected events could delay or cancel the spray. If it is canceled, it will be rescheduled to Aug. 15. The product that will be used is called Aquadet. The product is designed to provide quick knockdown and effective control of adult mosquitos.

For more information, contact the Lebanon and Lancaster County Mosquito and Tick-Borne Disease Control Specialist Antonio Alvarado at 717-277-5275 x112 or at Antonio.Alvarado@lccd.org.

Parts of Manchester Township, York County, will be sprayed on Thursday, as well.