LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster County Commissioners will hold a meeting Wednesday, October 11, to discuss a possible tax credit for volunteer firefighters and EMS workers.

County Commissioners will also make a proclamation recognizing the week of October 8 through October 14 as Fire Prevention Week.

“Many residents of Lancaster County, either by career or through volunteer service, have chosen to serve their community by joining one of the 69 fire companies in the county to serve their neighbors,” said Commissioners.

Chair of the Lancaster County Commissioners Ray D’Agostino said the discussion of a tax credit could be an incentive to keep those companies strong. He added it is the first time such a tax credit will be considered in Lancaster County.

The meeting Wednesday will include discussions on the authorization of the County Solicitor to draft an ordinance establishing a Volunteer Service Tax Credit for active volunteers within fire and EMS companies.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The State Legislature enabled counties to provide this tax credit and it has to be through real estate tax, because it’s the only tax that we that we issue at the county level. And so basically, it would be a rebate, if they pay real estate taxes in the county of Lancaster, then they would be eligible for a rebate at a rate set by the Board of Commissioners,” said D’Agostino.

The Commissioner said that rate would most likely be set in about a month during a work session. He estimates a vote could be held by November 14.

The meeting begins at 9:15 AM at the commissioner’s office in the Lancaster County Government Building.