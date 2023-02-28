LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences in Lancaster is helping the community, while also giving students hands-on experience.

Those who are expecting can get a free ultrasound every Tuesday and Wednesday through April.

“Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences programs are designed to have the students practice in-lab so when they get in the field, they’re more comfortable,” said Tawni Welsh.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Students will be able to work with real patients before starting their careers.

“It’s so fun because you always feel them moving around, you always wonder what they’re doing and now you can stay in here for an hour and completely and totally watch what they’re doing,” said McKenna Bitts, a volunteer at the college.