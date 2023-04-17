LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Board of Elections announced that they have discovered an error on mail-in ballots for the 2023 primary election.

According to the board, on Friday, April 14 the error was discovered on the Democrat and Republican mail-in ballots for the Superior Court race. The race lets voters select up to two candidates, however, the race was incorrectly listed for voters to only select one candidate.

The Board of Elections said 18,554 ballots were processed by the Postal Service to be mailed out to voters. All postmasters have been contacted and all local post officers are pulling, counting, and securing ballots for the board of elections to retrieve, according to the board.

The board also stated that the ballots have been “canceled and replaced” in the SURE system. As of 1 p.m. on Monday, April 17, over 15,000 incorrect ballots have been recovered, which is according to the board of elections

The board noted that all voters will be receiving a ballot with an outer envelope labeled “Replacement.” Voters affected by this who have contact information with the SURE system have been notified that their ballot has been canceled with a replacement on the way.

Any voter who had already received their ballot should discard the ballot and wait for the replacement ballot before voting, which is according to the Board of Elections. Any ballots that are returned with the error will not be processed and set aside by the board of elections.