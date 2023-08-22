LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A bridge in Lancaster County is currently closed due to a vehicle strike, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The bridge is located on Bushong Road (Route 1003) and spans the Conestoga River between Snake Hill Road in Upper Leacock Township and Pinetown Road in Manheim Township.

PennDOT says a detour is in place using Route 272, Route 772, and Route 23. Bushong Road is also open to local traffic on either side of the closure.

Photo courtesy PennDOT

The department is currently evaluating the damage and planning repairs.