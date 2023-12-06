EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that the removal Centerville Road bridge spanning Route 30 in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, is scheduled to begin next week.

Weather permitting, the department says bridge demolition will be done between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of Monday, December 11, through Thursday, December 14.

There will also be single nighttime lane restrictions on both east and westbound Route 30 and rolling stops of up to 15 minutes while work is being done.

Courtesy PennDOT

Traffic will also be restricted to a single lane on Centerville Road from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13, and Thursday, December 14. There will be flaggers in place.

According to PennDOT, demolition work is also scheduled for the nights of Monday, December 18, through Thursday, December 21. There will also be single-lane restrictions on Route 30 at that time.

PennDOT is expecting delays and encouraging motorists to take alternate routes.