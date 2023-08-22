MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a bridge preservation project is set to begin on Route 23 also known as Marietta Avenue in Lancaster County.

The work will begin, weather permitting, starting on Sept. 5. The project will be done in phases with temporary traffic signals that will alternate directions of two-way travel. The bridge spans Norfolk Southern railroad tracks between Spring Water Circle/ St. Leo Way and Trolley Avenue in East Hempfield Township.

The work is being performed by a Mechanicsburg-based contractor and all the work is expected to be completed by Dec. 1, 2023.

Below is a map of where the work is slated to take place.