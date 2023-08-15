LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A small business owner got a special visitor at his photography shop in Lancaster County on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker made his way to PhotOle Photography to celebrate a program designed to help communities small businesses owned by people of color in Lancaster.

“When they asked me to be a part of the cohort I felt like it was a privilege to be the voice of other small business owners and minority-owned business owners,” owner Ole Hongvanthong said. “As a small business owner I recognize that I enjoy being in front of the community and supporting the community.”

It was a ten-month program that took place in 2021. That program is now up and running in 15 states.

Harker says that the program will continue in the future in order to help businesses.