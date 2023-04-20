LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority is celebrating Earth Day by doing its annual litter pick-up.

More than 60 volunteers started early Thursday morning and picked up litter all over Lancaster, including a section near Franklin Marshall College.

Organizers say the clean up efforts shouldn’t be a one time thing.

“At the end of the day, what we want to do is our part in making sure that we are cleaning up our city, beautifying the community in which we live in, and also doing what we can to protect the environment,” said Karen Gross of the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority.

The organizers hope to pick up enough trash to fill 125 bags.

A similar event is set for Saturday, April 22 in Harrisburg from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.