LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Chiefs of Police have released a statement regarding the camera footage of the arrest of Tyre Nichols.
Videos showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Nichols, a Memphis man who died three days after police beat him in a traffic stop on Jan. 7, have been released by Memphis officials.
You can read the statement from the Chiefs of Police in full below:
he death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers is appalling, indefensible and sickening. Our thoughts go out to Mr. Nichols’ family, his friends, colleagues, and his community.
Our Association usually doesn’t comment on matters outside our area, however, in this instance we couldn’t stay silent.
The individuals involved have justly been fired and criminally charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols. There is no excuse for their actions either individually or collectively. Police brutality, negligence, and the failure to render aid are rejected in each of our departments and communities. These individuals betrayed their oath of office, disgraced the law enforcement profession, and brought shame on officers across the nation who work selflessly each day to protect our communities.
Every officer in Lancaster County has undergone the most up-to-date training through MPOETC on implicit and overt bias, the appropriate use-of-force, modern de-escalation techniques, cultural diversity, and fair and impartial policing. We have promoted “A.B.L.E.” – Active Bystander Training for our leaders and their officers.
The Executive Board and the members of our Association join the overwhelming number of our leaders in disgust regarding what has been reported and will be released in video. Locally, we are committed to continue to sacrifice our safety for our fellow citizens. We join our community with expectations that our officers will always be compassionate, caring, and professional in every encounter.
As police leaders we remain committed to emphasizing dignity and respect for all and instilling within our agencies a fundamental commitment to the preservation of human life. We remain committed to working together in partnership with community members, advocacy organizations, churches, elected officials, and others to build a future that ensures dignity, security, and justice for all.Statement of the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police on the Death of Tyre Nichols