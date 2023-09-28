LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– It’s not every day students get the chance to take on mass casualty training, the PA College of Health Sciences went through a simulation on Thursday.

Fourteen patient actors depicted a truck crashing into a chemistry lab causing an explosion. Four of the patient actors were taken into the college’s on-campus simulated emergency room.

It’s good practice for events that even professionals don’t see a lot.

“Mass casualties do happen but they don’t happen every day which is a good day,” Member of the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences Alex Borzok said. “That doesn’t mean that they’re going to get a lot of experience when one happens. so these types of simulations are integral to the preparation for students in their professional lives.”

The other ten patient actors were transported to Lancaster General Hospital to make the simulation more realistic. The coroner’s office was also on-site.