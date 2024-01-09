LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A company in Lancaster County donated gifts to residents at a nursing home during its holiday program.

During the Holiday Cheer Program, workers from Henry Schein Inc. in Denver donated gifts such as blankets, socks, lotion, and other hygiene items, and even delivered treats as well.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There were 80 residents at the Garden at Stevens Nursing Home who received gifts.

This was the 25th year the company celebrated its holiday program which has helped over 20,000 undeserved children and families.