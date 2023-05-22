EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a minor car crash in Lancaster County resulted in a man being arrested for aggravated assault in East Cocalico Township.

According to police, the crash happened on the 600 block of White Oak Road on May 13th. Police say William Foreman and another driver got into a physical altercation before he went back to his vehicle and retrieved a handgun.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police then say that Foreman allegedly pointed the handgun at the other driver and allegedly struck him in the face with the handgun.

According to police, the driver sustained a cut on his ear due to the altercation.

Police then charged Foreman with one count of aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault. He was released on bail.