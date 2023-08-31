LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man who killed a Lancaster County man in a crash in 2022 while under the influence will face prison time.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Derek Sensenig, 31, of Akron, pleaded guilty to his charges on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in front of President Judge David L. Ashworth.

Sensenig pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI charges, another three counts of DUI and a summary count of leaving his traffic lane, the DA’s Office confirmed in an email. Sentencing is expected to be at a later date with a maximum of 34 years in prison.

A 65-year-old from Brownstown was killed after Sensenig crossed a double yellow line, while driving a Lincoln Aviator, and crashed into a Toyota Camry, according to the charges filed by West Earl Township Police.

It was at about 11:40 a.m. when police were sent to the scene of the two-vehicle crash with reported entrapment along the 3900 block of Oregon Pike and then launched an investigation after they arrived.

During, it was discovered that Sensenig should not have even had his license.

In July 2022, Sensenig was sentenced after pleading guilty to another DUI and his license should have been suspended for a year. PennDOT, which grants the license suspension, was not notified by the Lancaster County Clerk of Courts Office after Sensenig’s conviction.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Following the discovery of the mishap, the DA’s Office looked over DUI conviction cases from a 60-day period and found that more than 20 of them were not filed.

A form must be sent to PennDOT the Clerk of Court’s Office within 10 days after anyone was convection for vehicle code offenses. Then PennDOT will notify the person of the suspension but must have that form first.