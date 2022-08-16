LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction will be returning on October 15, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Lancaster County Park.

There auction will be making a comeback for the first time since September 2020. It will be located at the Lancaster County Park Building which is located at 950 Eshelman Mill Road.

The last auction that took place included items such as Suzuki motorcycles, a gold Michael Kors watch, an air compressor and nail driver, four-wheelers, collectible coins, and televisions.

Proceeds that are earned from the auction will support the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.