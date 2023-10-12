LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The Lancaster County Drug Task Force is holding a big auction next weekend.

It’ll be at the Farm and Home Center on Arcadia Road in Lancaster and it will include items seized during county drug investigations.

Everything from cars and trucks to boats and even wristwatches will be up for bids. Proceeds will help fund future drug investigations.

“To support local community-based drug and crime-fighting programs,” District Attorney Heather Adams said, “last year, we gave about $122,000 to local programs from forfeiture money and we intend to do something similar to that this year.”

The auction will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 with watches and tools first up on the block.