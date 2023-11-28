LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people have been arrested in Lancaster County in connection to several convenience store robberies that happened on Sunday, November 26.

Police say the first incident happened just after midnight at the Rutter’s convenience store located at 1155 River Road in East Donegal Township. Police say a female suspect entered the store, stated she had a gun, and demanded money from the clerk.

According to police, the suspect then fled in a Black Hyundai Elantra owned by Michael Brown, of Marietta.

Police say two other robberies with the same suspect and vehicle description happened later that day at around 6:30 a.m. at the Rutter’s store at 3849 Hempland Road in West Hempfield Township and at around 11:30 a.m. at the Turkey Hill located at 301 Linden St, in Columbia Borough.

According to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department, Emily and Michael Brown were both arrested at their home and taken to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment. They are each facing three counts of robbery and criminal conspiracy.