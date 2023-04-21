LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Lancaster are celebrating Earth Day by releasing thousands of ladybugs.

Dozens of kids dressed like ladybugs as they released 3,000 ladybugs in the schoolyard.

For the past week, students have been learning about nature and the environment including the many bugs that act as natural pesticides for plants.

“For u, celebrating Earth Day is a way to introduce to kids the importance of taking care of our planet, that they are part of a larger community. And by releasing the ladybugs, it’s something to celebrate spring and to help with gardening,” said Chesterbrook Academy Preschool Principal Angela Stucchio.

Saturday, April 22, 2023, is Earth Day and other communities throughout the Midstate will have celebrations.