LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Tourism in Lancaster had a great summer and fall will bring plenty more fun opportunities.

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm will have its flashlight maze and Pumpkin Madness Festival.

There’s also the corn maze and pumpkin patch at Oregon Dairy and you can pick apples at Kauffman and Cherry Hill Orchards.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Edward Harris, president and CEO of Discover Lancaster said, “Lancaster County Pennsylvania is one of the best places to visit during the harvest season with our corn mazes, hot air balloon rides, pumpkin patches, and haunted hay rides. I could go on and on there’s so much to do.”

The Discover Lancaster business center has seen a 29-percent increase in traffic compared to last year thanks in large part to international tourists.