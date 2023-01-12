LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man’s arrest following the possession of fentanyl and a gun led to the arrest of another man, who purchased the gun for the suspect.

According to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, 21-year-old Alexander Rodriguez was found to be in possession of 548 bags of fentanyl and a Glock Model 26 9 mm pistol.

Courtesy of Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office

According to police, on Sept. 13, 2022, at around 12:48 a.m., Rodriguez was stopped by police near his home. He was driving a gray 2004 Honda Accord and had an outstanding warrant.

Officers saw a loaded Glock pistol in plain view in Rodriguez’s vehicle. This led to a subsequent search, where police found 548 bags of fentanyl, which weighed about 16 grams, police say.

According to police, Rodriguez is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, persons not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer’s number.

The Lancaster County Drug Task Force Detectives were able to trace the pistol’s serial number, which had been obliterated, back to a Lancaster County firearms dealer. The firearm was sold to a man, 28-year-old Gavin Strube, of Mount Joy. Strube also purchased a LAR-15 .300 Blackout pistol on Aug. 30, 2022.

Detectives found video footage that showed Strube arriving at the firearms dealer with Rodriguez, in Rodriguez’s car on Aug. 30.

Rodriguez entered the store to look around and then returned back to the car. Strube then went into the store while Rodriguez drove away, completing the required Firearms Transaction Record in the store. Rodriguez returned to the store when Strube went to pay for the firearm. Strube paid for the firearm in cash, returning to Rodriguez’s vehicle multiple times during the transaction to retrieve more cash, police say.

According to police, additional footage shows Rodriguez’s vehicle arriving at Strube’s home before traveling to the gun dealer, Strube placing the firearm in the back seat of Rodriguez’s vehicle after purchase, and Rodriguez’s vehicle returning to Strube’s home.

Strube has been charged with two counts each of making false statements in the purchase of a firearm and transferring a purchased firearm to an ineligible person, both third-degree felonies, police say.

Rodriguez remains in Lancaster County Prison and Strube was released on $2,500 unsecured bail.