LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Food Hub is opening its doors to those in need.

With temperatures expected to dip in the next few days, they are converting this space into a temporary pop-up shelter. The American Red Cross will deliver around 40 cots on Thursday and help set up a warming center with blankets and bed kits.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It is all part of a county-wide response involving multiple agencies like Tenfold, the Lancaster Homeless Coalition, and the Lancaster Housing authority to provide a warm and safe place for those who need it the most.

“Our shelters through the community and other areas of the country are full and nearing capacity, and we decided that we need to pull the resources really quickly and get the extra capacity to get them out of the elements,” executive director of the Lancaster County Housing Authority Justin Eby said.

The shelter will be open from noon tomorrow until the Lancaster Housing Authority needs help running the sites and providing support. Anyone who is interested in volunteering can click here for more information.