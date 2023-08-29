LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A mystery of a gravestone and its origins in Lancaster County has been put to rest.

A family member was able to confirm, that the gravestone of Ann E. Graham was supposed to be sent to Jamaica in the 1970s, Lancaster Bureau Police posted on Facebook Tuesday.

The gravestone was returned to the family members, the post reads. Police do not know how the stone made it to North Queen Street or where it has been for the past 40 years.

“Thank you to all who helped us solve this mystery by sharing Ann’s story and providing our department with numerous leads,” the post reads, “It is because of your help that we are able to return this piece of history back to where it belongs.”

Police say there is no evidence of ay crime involved with the gravestone.