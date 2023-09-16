LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – It was a Puppy Mill Awareness Day in Lancaster County. The local non-profit Zoe’s House Rescue was there in the city at Buchanan Park educating people about puppy mills.

They’re described as any dog breeding facility that churns out puppies for a profit… Ultimately ignoring the needs of the puppy and the mother.

Pennsylvania has 12 of the 100 puppy mills on the humane society’s “Horrible Hundred” list. Seven of those are in Lancaster County.

Lakin Minnick, president of Zoe’s House Rescue said, “It’s all supply and demand, so until the public stops buying, it’s going to continue. If you see something say something, advocate, share the message — that’s the biggest way we’re gonna turn this around the quickest.”

Those who attended also learned about how to make responsible decisions about where and how to adopt a dog.