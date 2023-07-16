MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – According to Bryan Duquin Jr., Assistant Fire Chief of the Mountville Fire Department, a call came in around 1:21 p.m. today for a chemical spill at the Sleep Inn and Suites in Mountville.

Chemicals to treat the hotel’s pool were spilled, resulting in the evacuation of the hotel, according to Duquin Jr.

Duquin Jr. said one hotel staff member was taken to the hospital.

Those staying at the hotel were allowed to reenter but the pool remains closed, according to Duquin Jr.

Lancaster County Hazmat team and Mountville Fire Department are currently investigating the incident.