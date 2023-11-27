LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County housing market continues to be rough, with demand outpacing inventory.

The median home price in October was $325,000. That is down $6,000 from the record-breaking September results. In October, 414 units were sold.

Long-tenured professionals cannot remember a time like this in the housing market.

“I don’t think we’ve been here before in a market. I know that almost in my 26 years even through the recession and different changes in the market. it just doesn’t seem that there’s a lot of solutions for a lot of home buyers who are struggling,” Jeff Peters, Associate Broker for the Lancaster County Association of Realtors said.

Peters said there are less than 300 homes on the market right now in Lancaster County