LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Manheim Township Police shared good news about one of its officers.

K9 Ruck began working as a bomb dog for the department eight years ago. In 2021, vets operated on and treated him after finding tumors on his spleen.

In a Facebook post on Thursday Manheim Township police say the K9 is now “Two years cancer free!”