LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Manheim Township Public Library is welcoming the community to a free event Saturday.

The library will celebrate the end of its summer reading programs, with a special all-ages day of interactive learning and entertainment. The staff is looking forward to providing a good time.

“We are excited to have this chance to bring the community into the library,” library Technology Manager Alli Salimbeni said. “If there’s anyone who didn’t come for books but might come for a food truck it’s exciting to get them here so they can see everything we have to offer.”

The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include a demonstration with a police dog and a magic show and food trucks.