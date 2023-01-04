ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Northwest Regional Police announced they have arrested a Lancaster County man on child pornography charges on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

According to police, in July 2022, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) program reported two cyber-tips to the Lancaster County Digital Forensic Unit of a subject who had viewed pornography.

On Nov. 17, 2022, a detective of the Northwest Regional Police Department and a Member of the Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force, obtained and served a search warrant in the home of 63-year-old Phillip K. Miller of West Donegal Township, Lancaster County.

Child porn was discovered on a device owned by Miller. Miller has been charged with child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility. He was arranged on Jan. 3 and released on $75,000.