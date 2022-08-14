PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pequea Township Police Department has charged a man with multiple charges, some of which include possessing a stolen firearm.

According to a release, the chargers were brought after an incident occurred on Saturday, Aug. 13 on both West Kendig Road and Carriage House Drive in Pequea Township.

On Friday, Aug. 12, 32-year-old Casey Shaneyfelt allegedly stole a firearm from a family friend in Pittsburgh. During the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 13, Shaneyfelt allegedly physically assaulted his 59-year-old father and forced him into his vehicle. Shaneyfelt then drove, with his father in the vehicle, to the parking lot of a closed business on West Kendig Road and held his father against his will.

He left his father in the vehicle at the parking lot and walked to a residence on Carriage House Road. He contacted a woman related to an April 2022 domestic incident that he was involved in.

Shaneyfelt took the woman’s vehicle and left the residence traveling back to his father. He found his father walking on Millwood Road where he was looking for help.

Shaneyfelt again forced his father into the vehicle and drove back to the business on West Kendig Road. Passing motorists saw the disturbance, called the police, and were able to get a registration plate for the vehicle as it fled.

Officers checked the area and after they ran the registration plate, they responded to the address on Carriage House Drive. While there they observed Shaneyfelt driving in the area, they attempted to stop him and a brief vehicle pursuit ensued.

He was later taken into custody without incident. Shanyfelt’s father was transported by EMS to the hospital for various injuries.

Shaneyfelt was arraigned on the following charges:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Unlawful Restraint / Serious Bodily Injury

Firearm Not to Be Carried Without a License

Reckless Driving

Careless Driving

Duties at Stop Signs

He is currently incarcerated at the Lancaster County Prison. bail has been set at $1,000,000. Shaneyfelt is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.