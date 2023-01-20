MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Mount Joy man has been arrested and charged with multiple sexual assault charges after he allegedly broke into the home of his estranged wife and raped her.

According to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department, they have charged 39-year-old Damon Skrimcovsky with burglary, rape, indecent assault, sexual assault, stalking, and other related charges after a two-month investigation.

Police state that Skrimcovsky allegedly broke into the home of his estranged wife and sexually assaulted her during the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Skrimncovsky was allegedly standing over the victim while she was asleep holding her cell phone so she could not call the police.

Skrimcovsky was arrested at the Lancaster County Courthouse and is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $200,000 cash bail. He has his preliminary hearing on Feb. 1, according to court documents.