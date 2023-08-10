LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Derrick Myers, a 34-year-old of Strasburg was convicted of rape of a child and 21 other charges regarding sex offenses that occurred around 2018.

According to the DA’s Office, the four-day trial was concluded by Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth after the jury deliberated for 35 minutes.

The bail for Myers was also raised from $500,000 to $1 million. Myers was remanded to the Lancaster County Prison and is awaiting sentencing, according to the DA’s Office.

Myers was found guilty of the following charges:

Rape by forcible compulsion

Two counts of statutory sexual assault (11 years older)

Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (IDSI) with a person less than 16

Unlawful contact with a minor

Rape of a child

Two counts of IDSI with a child under 13

Aggravated indecent assault of a child under 13

Two counts of sexual assault

Aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16

Endangering the welfare of children

Corruption of minors

Indecent assault of a person less than 16

Simple assault

False imprisonment

Criminal trespassing

Stalking

Intimidating a witness

Terroristic threats

The DA’s Office also stated that the testimony was presented by forensic interviewers that were with the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance, which included an expert in child sexual assaults.

The DA’s Office says that President Judge Ashworth ordered a pre-sentence investigation and sexually violent predator determination before sentencing at a later date.

Assistant District Attorney Scott Reed also assisted in the prosecution.

According to the DA’s Office, Strasburg Police Officer Brandon Remington filed charges, testified, and attended the entire trial. Also assisting in the investigation were Strasburg Police Officer Matthew Neidinger and West Lampeter Police Officer Evan Shubrooks.