LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from East Petersburg, Lancaster County, was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal conspiracy in relation to a 2020 incident, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Jeremy J. Morant, 31, was convicted in Lancaster County Court on Oct. 13, the district attorney’s office says. Morant was charged with selling a victim fentanyl that caused her death on Feb. 2, 2020, according to the district attorney’s office.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says that East Lampeter Township police responded to the Classic Inn on Lincoln Highway East around 11 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2020, for a reported cardiac arrest. After life-saving measures were attempted, the victim was pronounced deceased by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, according to the district attorney’s office.

According to the district attorney’s office, the victim’s cause of death was determined to be acute fentanyl toxicity.

Testimony and evidence presented during Morant’s trial indicated that he was living nearby at the Econo Lodge hotel and arranged a fentanyl transaction with the victim there, according to the district attorney’s office. The office noted that the fentanyl was approximately three times the lethal limit, according to toxicology reports.

The defense argued that someone other than Morant could have provided the fentanyl to the victim, but First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown, who prosecuted the case, said, “There’s no evidence that [the victim] received fentanyl from anyone but the defendant,” according to the district attorney’s office.

Morant remains in Lancaster County Prison awaiting sentencing, the district attorney’s office says.