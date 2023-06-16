MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster County was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday, June 7 for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old back in 2014.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, 52-year-old Paul Woolery of Manor Township was convicted of aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault of a person under 13, and corruption of minors following a three-day trial before Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright.

According to the office, on Feb 5, 2020, Manor Township police received a report from Children and Youth Services that said a child between the ages of five and six was assaulted in a family member’s home. The victim pretended to be asleep during the assault and disclosed the abuse in an interview with Lancaster County Children’s Alliance back in Feb 2020.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Collo presented testimony saying that the now 14-year-old victim told a family member about the abuse when she was 8 years old but was afraid to tell anyone else.

Collo also presented evidence that stated that the victim brought scissors and a knife to school because she was scared that Woolery would find her there.

“I thought he would hurt me again and I thought maybe if I had these things, I could protect myself,” the victim said in a forensic interview video with the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance presented at trial. “I didn’t do a very good job last time.”

“These are heavy words that came from a heavy burden on the back of a child,” Collo said. “And she carried that burden alone until now, just as she carried those weapons in her fifth-grade backpack. That though she’s 14 now, she’s still a little girl who deserves justice almost 10 years later.”

Woolery is a registered sex offender due to a prior conviction in New York in 2000, which makes his mandatory sentence 25 to 50 years in prison. Bail was revoked and sentencing will occur following a pre-sentence investigation.