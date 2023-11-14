MARTIC TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has died after a weekend crash in Martic Township.

Pennsylvania State Police say Randy Turner Jr, 33, was traveling east on House Rock Road around 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 11. The vehicle went through a stop sign at the intersection of House Rock Road and Westview Road and struck an embankment head-on.

Turner Jr. was declared deceased and a passenger was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for suspected serious injuries.

The roadway was closed for approximately three hours following the crash.