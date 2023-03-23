LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County say a man lit himself on fire and ran towards officers in a courtroom.

According to the West Lampeter Township Police, on Tuesday March 21, Stanley Walden was being arraigned for a misdemeanor terroristic threat charge before MDJ William Benner.

During the arraignment proceedings, police say Walden learned that his probation officer issued a detainer, which would cause him to be committed to the Lancaster County Prison.

According to police, before officers could take Walden into custody for the detainer, Walden dumped the contents of a water bottle that he had been holding onto himself. He then took a disposable lighter and ignited himself, as well as the liquid, on fire.

Police say Walden then ran towards Benner and other officers in the courtroom. His sweatshirt was on fire, which he removed as it was burning, and ran to a rear exit door in the courtroom to a parking lot while waiving the burning sweatshirt.

Police also stated that the clear liquid inside of the water bottle was believed to be rubbing alcohol or nail polish remover.

Walden was taken to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital and later transferred to the Lehigh Valley Medical Center burn unit. No other injuries or property damage were reported.

On March 22 Walden was charged with one count of Arson and eight counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person.