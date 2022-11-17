LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Maytown, Lancaster County was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 15 for intentionally setting fire to a building in Lancaster City on two separate occasions in January 2022.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Alvin Chambers III entered an open guilty plea to two first-degree felony counts of arson of an inhabited building or structure and related charges in Lancaster County Court on Sept. 2. He was sentenced to 3.5-10 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation.

The District Attorney’s office stated that on Jan. 4, 2022, at around 6:42 p.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Poplar Street for a fire burning in a yard that began to ignite the exterior of a home.

Then, on Jan. 5, 2022, a second fire was located on the balcony of a second-floor apartment at the same property in the 5000 block of poplar street at around 4:38 a.m.

A victim who recognized Chambers from an online dating site saw him in the area where the fire was.

Officers spotted Chambers inside a red Honda SUV near Laurel and Lafayette Streets a short time after the second fire was discovered. Chambers fled at a high rate of speed and eluded two different Officers attempting to make an arrest, the district attorney’s office noted.

Lancaster City Fire Department Marshall John Pugliese responded to both fires and found that the fires were deliberate and incendiary in nature.

Chambers also pleaded guilty to 11 second-degree misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person, two second-degree misdemeanor charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an Officer, two third-degree misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief, and two third-degree misdemeanor charges of loitering and prowling at nighttime.