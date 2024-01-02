LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Inauguration day for Lancaster County elected officials, including some familiar faces and two new ones.

Ten individuals took the oath of office, including Democrat Commissioner-elect Alice Yoder. She will join Republicans Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons.

All say they are eager to work together.

“As soon as the election was over they were some of the first calls to receive and congratulations,” Yoder said. “I’ve worked with both of them to some extent in the past.”

“As long as I have been on the board we have had a collaborative relationship with all three of the board of commissioners,” Parsons said. “We’re a level of government where we have to get things done. We’ve always been able to do that. I expect that to continue.”

Yoder is the third woman to be voted in as county commissioner. The other newly elected official is Clerk of Courts, Republican Nicky Woods.