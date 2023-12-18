LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster along with the Lancaster County Food Hub, the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, and the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition has announced that 80 shelter beds will be made available.

The Lancaster County Food Hub has committed to providing 40 additional emergency shelter beds, for a total of 80 beds, and is working to secure all necessary resources to increase their capacity. At the current time, the Food Hub’s low-barrier shelter hosts 40 beds. Additional beds will made available as soon as staff can be recruited.

“The Food Hub is stepping up in a big way for our community. I am beyond grateful for their dedication and partnership. We urgently need more shelter capacity in the City and other communities around the county,” said Mayor Danene Sorace.

The Food Hub is immediately hiring full and part-time temporary overnight shelter staff, and more information can be found here.

The beds will be made available throughout the winter season, through March 31, 2024.