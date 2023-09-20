LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The re-opening of Binn’s Park in Lancaster may be right around the corner.

The Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on September 30th is the target date for the park to re-open.

The construction started in May.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Supply chain issues have led to delivery delays for some materials.

The director of public works for Lancaster City says the timing couldn’t be better.

Stephen Campbell, director of public works said, “The Hispanic Heritage Festival has often been held at Binn’s Park, so to be able to have it in that park again, it was very useful as a target date to get the work completed, as of the festival, the park will be open to the public.”

Campbell says electrical and lighting work could continue after September 30th.