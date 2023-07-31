LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Fans from all over the Midstate stood in a long line at the Philadelphia Eagles Pro Shop in Lancaster County for their highly anticipated “Kelly Green” jerseys.

“We waited for this jersey for so long, so the anticipation and this is this outcome is amazing this needed to come a long time ago this has been a long wait go birds,” Ryan Yagley a local fan said.

“It’s a big deal like there was a bunch of hype around it a big lead up there like leaks for it so yeah I knew about it for a long time so I was right for this day,” Michael Hank, a local fan, said.

A few months ago, eagles owner Jeffery Lurie announced the return of beloved throwback jerseys and helmets, thanks to an NFL rule change. Fans could opt to get their Kelly Green gear online, but they’d have to wait several weeks to get them and some just couldn’t wait to reconnect with their team’s history.

“I grew up in through the 90s when I first came an actual fan you know I got to watch Randall Cunningham in the early seasons with this. Jerome Brown, Reggie White you know all the greats, and this is a lot of meaning for us Eagles that you know grew up in this color,” Yagley said.

The Eagles’ three pro shops in Philly, Cherry Hill in New Jersey, and here in Lancaster were mobbed this Monday morning. Many fans wondered if they’d even get what they came for.

“Here’s good because I mean like there were a ton of people ahead of me too so I was kind of worried they wouldn’t happen but yeah and everything all the jerseys all the color green,” Hank who waited 2 hours for his own “Kelly Green” jersey said.

Fans will see plenty of Kelly Green in the stands this season, but you’ll only see them on the field twice. The Eagles will wear them in week 7 against the Miami Dolphins and in week 12 against the Buffalo Bills.

“So to have this come even if it’s a game or two I’m happy to see it I wish it would be the permanent jersey again I like the midnight green but go Kelly green,” said Yagley.