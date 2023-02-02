WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in West Earl Township have arrested three people that were caught allegedly vandalizing an overpass on Jan. 28.

According to police, at around 10 p.m. an officer was on routine patrol when he saw a vehicle that was parked on Miley Road on the Route 222 overpass.

When the officer pulled up to the area, he noticed three men standing outside the vehicle who were quickly putting objects in the trunk of the car. When the officer exited the vehicle, he saw fresh, spray-painted graffiti on the bridge surface and the walls of the bridge.

There were also several spray paint cans on the bridge that matched the same color as the paint on the bridge. The officer also noticed an odor of fresh spray paint. The graffiti included several “anti-police” sayings and images, police noted.

An on-scene investigation led to the arrests of 19-year-old Matthew Reiff of Newville, 19-year-old John Kauffman of Upper Leacock, and 21-year-old Michael Stoltzfus of Bird-in-Hand. All three were arrested for possession of marijuana and criminal mischief as a result of the vandalism.

PennDOT estimated the cost to remove the graffiti to be over $4,000.

Police state that this location is the site of many illegal activities such as criminal mischief, illegal dumping, and drug activity. Police are increasing their patrol in the area as a result of these incidents.