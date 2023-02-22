WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County have arrested a man they say allegedly sexually assaulted a minor.

According to West Lampeter Township Police, officers conducted an investigation into the suspect, 41-year-old Anthony Charles Lawrence of Coatesville. The investigation revealed that Lawerence Jr. allegedly assaulted the minor over the course of several months, starting in Sept. 2021 and continuing through June 2022.

A detective with the department conducted an investigation and received approval from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office Special Victims Unit to file charges against Lawrence.

Subsequently, an arrest warrant was issued for Lawrence. He turned himself into police on Tuesday, Feb. 21. He has been charged with multiple crimes including rape, unlawful contact with a minor, and other related charges.

Lawrence was arranged and committed to the Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail.