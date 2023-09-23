EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are investigating acts of vandalism that have occurred in the last week.

The East Earl Township Police Department says what appears to be a male suspect, who was found on Ring camera footage, has been puncturing vehicle tires during the overnight hours.

Police say these incidents have occurred in the following areas of the township:

Edgewood Drive

Cedar Avenue

Poplar Street

Brownstown Ridge

Shetland Circle

Matters Road

Wallace Road

East Earl Road

Residents in the above areas are asked to check their home security cameras for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Earl Township Police Department.