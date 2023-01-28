WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who allegedly slashed tires on two separate occasions in Warwick Township.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police (NLCRPD), officers are investigating two incidents of tire slashing in the township. On Thursday, Jan. 26, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Oak Street for vandalism to a vehicle.

The report indicated someone popped the tire on their car. The suspect was then seen running away on foot.

Then, during the morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 28, police responded to the 400 block of Creekside lane for another report of vandalism to a vehicle. As with the first incident, a tire was slashed.

This is the second event of this nature reported within the past 48 hours and the NLCRPD is seeking information on the person responsible for these crimes. Information can be provided by calling the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965.